Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Record-challenging heat, windy conditions again Monday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday will basically be a carbon copy of Sunday with windy conditions, summer-like heat, and sunny skies.

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(KCBD)

Another warm night overnight with lows mainly in the 60s. Clear skies and breezy winds will persist through Sunday night.

Similar to today, another Red Flag Warning will be in place Monday across the entire KCBD viewing area. A possible record-breaking day of heat for Lubbock with a forecasted high of 98 degrees for Monday. The current record for May 9 in the Hub City is 97 degrees, set in 2011. Expecting highs across the South Plains again in the 90s to lower 100s, with the warmest temps off the Caprock. Winds will again be strong from the southwest between 20 and 25 mph with skies staying clear, apart from the dust.

We remain dry through Monday but a chance for showers and storms returns Tuesday. We are expecting a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon/evening as a dry line sets up across the South Plains. Storms will be scattered with the potential for heavy rain in some areas. More details to come on that severe weather threat in the coming days.

Warm temperatures in place through the workweek, highs in the 80s to 90s. Afternoon showers/storms look slim but possible Wednesday-Friday for some of the viewing area. Otherwise, dry, windy, and warm is the trend this week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, May 8
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, May 8
Mother's day forecast
Record temps on Saturday, hot again for Mother’s Day
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, May 7
Saturday highs
Turning up the heat for Mother’s day weekend