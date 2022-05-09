Record-challenging heat, windy conditions again Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday will basically be a carbon copy of Sunday with windy conditions, summer-like heat, and sunny skies.

Monday forecast (KCBD)

Another warm night overnight with lows mainly in the 60s. Clear skies and breezy winds will persist through Sunday night.

Similar to today, another Red Flag Warning will be in place Monday across the entire KCBD viewing area. A possible record-breaking day of heat for Lubbock with a forecasted high of 98 degrees for Monday. The current record for May 9 in the Hub City is 97 degrees, set in 2011. Expecting highs across the South Plains again in the 90s to lower 100s, with the warmest temps off the Caprock. Winds will again be strong from the southwest between 20 and 25 mph with skies staying clear, apart from the dust.

We remain dry through Monday but a chance for showers and storms returns Tuesday. We are expecting a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon/evening as a dry line sets up across the South Plains. Storms will be scattered with the potential for heavy rain in some areas. More details to come on that severe weather threat in the coming days.

Warm temperatures in place through the workweek, highs in the 80s to 90s. Afternoon showers/storms look slim but possible Wednesday-Friday for some of the viewing area. Otherwise, dry, windy, and warm is the trend this week.

