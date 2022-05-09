Record heat then severe storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather today will be nearly a repeat of yesterday. Sunny, somewhat windy, and hot. A change in our weather tomorrow will bring us our best chance of rain in quite some time.

Today will be sunny, dry, somewhat windy, and hot. My forecast high for Lubbock of 99° would top the current May 9 record by two degrees. The current record is 97 degrees, set on this date in 2011.

Near-record heat again today under a sunny sky. Also dry and somewhat windy. Our NO BURN weather continues. (KCBD First Alert)

A southwesterly wind generally will range from about 15 to 25 mph this morning, then 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Occasional stronger gusts are likely.

The grassland fire danger will become critical. Today is a NO BURN DAY. A Fire Weather (aka Red Flag) Warning is in effect until 10 PM CDT for the entire KCBD viewing area and the surrounding region.

With a sunny sky, today will be dry. Also somewhat windy and hot. Clear and dry tonight, too. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow the change you may notice first is an increase in humidity. We will start the day sunny and warm, with a slight breeze. The afternoon will become partly cloudy, quite breezy, and hot. But not quite as hot as today or the past weekend.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon mostly will peak in the 90s on the Caprock, with upper 90s to around 103° off the Caprock.

Tomorrow the most significant change is the likelihood of storms in the area. Storms are expected to develop along a dryline over the western viewing area late in the afternoon. The storms (and dryline) will move east through the evening.

Thunderstorms are likely in West Texas late Tuesday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe. Read more on the threat in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

Some storms are anticipated to become severe. The main threat will be large hail, generally from around one to two inches in diameter. Secondary threats will be locally heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts, potentially peaking in a 60 to 70 mph range.

The most likely time for storms around Lubbock is early to mid-evening.

Wednesday’s storm potential looks lower, but spotty storms are likely in the area late in the day. Some storms may become marginally severe.

A slight chance of storms is anticipated Thursday and Friday. Friday’s chance is mainly for the eastern KCBD viewing area.

Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Some of the storms will become severe. The main threat is very large hail. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes also are possible. (KCBD First Alert)

The pattern change also will bring some heat relief. The actual amount will depend on how much and how widespread rainfall. The more rain and the greater the coverage, the lower the temperature. Less rain and spotty coverage would result in less cooling.

Lubbock Climatology

102°F was the peak temperature Saturday at Lubbock (airport). It was a record for the date. The previous May 7 record was 100° in 2009.

101°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 19 degrees above the average high for the date, May 8. The record high for the date is 102° (set in 1989).

