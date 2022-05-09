Snyder man attacked by bees early Monday morning

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Crews are working to expose a “very large hive with thousands of bees” after a Snyder man was attacked early Monday morning.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department urges residents between 37th and 38th from Austin to Beaumont to be on alert for the next several hours. Snyder High School students are advised to use 40th and 42nd for lunch traffic.

The condition of the man is not known at this time. The hive is destroyed, but swarms of bees are still in the area.

The fire department emphasizes if residents have bees on their property to please call a beekeeper or exterminator. They say many people are allergic to bee stings and even one can be fatal.

