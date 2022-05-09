Local Listings
Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility will ‘continue as it began’ as county jail

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During Monday’s Garza County Commissioner’s meeting, County Judge Lee Norman held at 2 p.m. to give an update on the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post.

In February, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) decided to not renew the contract with Management and Training Corporations (MTC), which manages the facility in Post.

The contract was not renewed because the BOP federally-owned units have bed space and no longer need private prisons. The end of the contract is June 30, 2020.

After months of trying to find a new vendor, Judge Norman announced the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility will “continue as it began; as a county jail.”

“We have a ways to go to to meet the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. We were well along on that path. The warden of the prison and staff are just waiting to ask what to do next,” said Judge Norman.

Not only will it be a county jail, but the facility is also equipped to help provide beds for the state jails.

“I’m excited to announce this for our employees first. For the citizens of our community next. They’ve hung in there with us and we appreciate them so much,” said Judge Norman.

The current employees will be transitioned to county employees.

“They (the employees) have been paid on the federal pay scale. Originally, and there are still some employees out there that are certified county jailers from that original group. We will begin retraining those folks. We have 12 months to get those trained. They’re already experts in their field of corrections, but they need to make the county jail requirements,” said Judge Norman.

