2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders pronounced the child dead...
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders pronounced the child dead on the scene.
By Nick Viviani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon.

The caller told dispatchers that the child had been run over by farm equipment and was unresponsive at the time. As soon as medical crews arrived, they began life-saving measures. The child, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the child.

The child’s death remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff’s office said no other information will be released at this time.

