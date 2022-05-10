AgTexas Farm Credit awards $8,000 in local scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - AgTexas Farm Credit Services will award $8,000 in scholarships at its seventh annual AgTexas AgYouth Scholarship awards program on Tuesday evening, May 10, at the FiberMax Center for Discovery (formerly the Bayer Museum of Agriculture) located at 1121 Canyon Lake Road at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will honor outstanding graduating high school seniors who have excelled in their 4-H and FFA chapters. The $8,000 is part of the $24,000 in scholarships being awarded through the education initiative that AgTexas created seven years ago.

The program has awarded over $150,000 to graduating seniors in the markets where AgTexas has offices – including Lubbock, Brownfield, Levelland, and Seminole in the South Plains Region.

“We are honoring some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” says AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. He adds, “These students represent the next generation of agriculture in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”

McDonald continues, “We’ve missed being in person with our banquets for the past two years due to the pandemic. We love celebrating in the same room with our honorees and their parents. Graduation season is a special time in their lives, and we look forward to sharing this occasion together.”

Outstanding 4-H and FFA high school students received prominent recognition for their dedication to agriculture through AgTexas’ 7th Annual Ag Youth Scholarship Program. Here in the South Plains Region, eight (8) students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship, with the selection conducted by random drawing among the 24 honorees.

These 4-H and FFA programs help introduce many of their participants to agriculture, allowing students to learn and apply science and technology to make farming and ranching more productive and to offer them promising futures.

“We are very pleased to have created the Ag Youth of the Month program because it brings positive attention to young people who are investing in our state and nation as well as their own futures,” concluded McDonald.

AgTexas serves approximately 3,500 members in 43 counties through its Panhandle, South Plains, and Central Texas regions.

About AgTexas Farm Credit Services

AgTexas is a rural lending cooperative, providing financing for real estate and operating capital, as well as insurance, leasing and cash management services for the Ag industry since 1934. Today, AgTexas serves approximately 3,500 members in 43 counties through 11 offices, including Lubbock, Brownfield, Levelland, and Seminole. In the South Plains, AgTexas serves Cochran, Crosby, Gaines, Garza, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum counties.

