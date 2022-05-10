Local Listings
Carpet Tech partners with Make-a-Wish for 15th annual ‘Waltzing for Wishes’ gala

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Please join us for the 15th annual Waltzing for Wishes gala featuring an evening of dinner, dancing and silent and live auctions.

Waltzing for Wishes features local “celebrity” dancers who are matched with a professional dance partner and provided dance lessons prior to the big night! On the night of the event, each dancer will showcase their talents and dazzle the audience with their grace and newly developed skills! Black-tie optional attire.

Tickets, sponsorships and donations opportunities now available. For more information please contact Waltzing@ntx.wish.org.

Time: 6 PM - 10 PM

Location: The Overton Hotel, 2322 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX, 79401

