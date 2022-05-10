Local Listings
Community Foundation of West Texas awards $180,000 in scholarships

The Community Foundation of West Texas will announced the nine exceptional Lubbock County high...
The Community Foundation of West Texas will announced the nine exceptional Lubbock County high school students selected to receive the prestigious Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Community Foundation of West Texas will announce the (9) exceptional Lubbock County high school students that have been selected to receive the prestigious Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship for a total of $180,000! The Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship is intended to provide significant scholarship support for Lubbock County’s best and brightest students both now and for generations to come! The Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship Endowment was established at the Community Foundation of West Texas in late 2006 with a gift of $3 million. Since its inception, the Community Foundation of West Texas has awarded 94 scholarships totaling more than $1.7 million!

Don and Sybil Harrington embodied the independent and adventurous spirit of the American West. She was the granddaughter of one of the first families to settle Amarillo. He moved west after serving in the Army Air Corps during World War I. Educated as an engineer at Yale University, he took a position with Marlin Oil Company in Oklahoma. When the Texas Panhandle oil boom hit in 1926, Harrington moved to Amarillo, where he met Sybil Buckingham. They married in 1935 and went on to build one of the most successful independent oil and gas operations in Texas history. The Harrington legacy of philanthropy is far-reaching but rooted in the Texas Panhandle. Over many years, the Harrington name has become synonymous with successful charitable, educational, and cultural endeavors.

2022 Recipients:

Braden Chilcutt-Monterey High School

Jonathan Wang-Lubbock High School

Lily Wang-Lubbock High School

Olivia Chen-Lubbock High School

Tyler Kim-Lubbock High School

Nihil Nandakumar-Lubbock High School

Derek Zhou-Lubbock High School

Noah Morales-Lubbock Cooper High School

The Community Foundation of West Texas, is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.

