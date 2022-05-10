Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Dalby Correctional Facility to remain open

The Dalby Correctional Facility in Garza County will revert back to a county jail

In February, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced it no longer needs contracts with privately owned prisons

Read more here: Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility will ‘continue as it began’ as county jail

Lubbock City Council to vote on ending Legacy Play Village agreement

The park closed in 2018, but plans to build a new community park fell apart

The city plans to build a new playground in McAlister Park in the future

Details here: Legacy Play Village will not rebuild, requests termination of agreement with City of Lubbock

Ex-jail officer dies, escaped inmate caught

The nationwide manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White is over

Police say Vicky shot herself and later died at the hospital

Read the latest here: Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

