George P. Bush in Lubbock for meet-and-greet events

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - George P. Bush, the current Land Commissioner and is in a runoff election for Texas Attorney General, will be touring Lubbock on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, May 11, George P. Bush will be at the Lubbock Republican National Hispanic Assembly meeting at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lubbock, at 5215 South Loop 289 at 6 p.m. The hour-long event will be a meet and greet with the commissioner. Light snacks and drinks will be provided along with a cash bar.

Then on Thursday, May 12, he will be at a Meet and Greet event at He-Brews Coffee at 2709 Marshall Street at 9:15 a.m., which is near Hodges Park.

Then at 1 p.m., Bush will be at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 2521 17th Street for a meet and greet event with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

Bush is running to push Attorney General Ken Paxton out of office.

