KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jackson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jackson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

He’s super sweet and has tons of energy. He gets along well with other dogs and likes to play outside. Jackson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today. You can take him on a doggy date to see if he’s a good fit for you!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

