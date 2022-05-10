Local Listings
Monterey baseball coach announces retirement

Plainsmen head baseball coach Kent Meador (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After more than 30 years of teaching and coaching, Monterey High School Head Baseball Coach Kent Meador announced his retirement this morning. Coach Meador’s retirement includes his resignation effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

He has led the Plainsmen baseball program since 2009, making playoff appearances each year since he began. Before taking over as the head coach at Monterey, he led baseball teams to one state semi-final, three regional finals, and nine bi-district finals. He was named the district coach of the year five times and was the Houston Area Coach of the Year in 2005.

A 1983 graduate of Coronado High School, Meador played college baseball at Point Loma College in San Diego, California, before transferring to Texas Tech to finish his college career. His head coaching stops include Amarillo Tascosa, Westfield High School in Spring, Texas, and Klein Collins High School before coming home to Lubbock in 2009.

The search for the next Monterey head baseball coach will begin immediately.

