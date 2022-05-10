Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Severe storms in the KCBD area late today

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe storms are likely in our area late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but locally heavy rainfall also is possible.

The ingredients for severe storms will be place late today. A disturbance moving northeast out of Mexico will move across West Texas, preceded by another hot afternoon, this is expected to be enough to break the cap (the rising air will punch through a layer above of stable air - the cap) late in the day.

The atmosphere is expected to remain “capped” until late in the afternoon, with storms likely developing over the western viewing area along the dryline. As the airmass becomes more unstable and the dryline moves from west to east, storms will increase in number and intensity. Some are likely to become severe.

Guidance suggests clusters of storms or possibly supercells. These will bring a risk of damaging wind gusts and hail. Storm intensity may peak early to mid-evening, at about the time storms may be in the Lubbock and Plainview areas. Weakening, though possibly still severe, storms will drift eastward through the evening.

Be weather aware with the free KCBD Weather App (from your app store).

Severe storms are likely in our area late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts...
Severe storms are likely in our area late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but locally heavy rainfall also is possible.(KCBD First Alert)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) places much of the KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, in the slight risk category. That is a 3 on a scale of 5. See the Risk Level graphic below.

A Slight Risk (yellow) indicates the ingredients are or will be present for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threats today are damaging wind gusts and hail. Typically, coverage is spotty and storms are short-lived. An isolated tornado or two is possible.

The Marginal Risk (dark green) category indicates isolated severe storms are possible. Storms in this area may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, hail up to about one inch in diameter. The tornado threat typically is low.

The Thunderstorm (light green) shows where thunderstorms are possible. These may not produce severe weather but may be accompanied by gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Lightning is a risk with all thunderstorms. If you can clearly hear thunder or see lightning, you should move indoors immediately

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, May 10
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, May 10
The greatest threat for storms will be Tuesday from the afternoon into early Wednesday and...
Storms may return, chances increased through the week
Thunderstorms are likely in West Texas late Tuesday. Some of these storms are expected to...
Record heat then severe storms
KCBD Midday Weather - Monday, May 9
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, May 9