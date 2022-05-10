Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Opdyke West TX and Opdyke TX until 5:00 PM CDT.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHERN YOAKUM COUNTIES... At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Bronco, or 7 miles west of Plains, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Plains and Bronco. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Hockley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Levelland, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Levelland, Whitharral and Opdyke West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Opdyke West TX and Opdyke TX until 5:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/m0eVGRP8FR — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 10, 2022

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Lubbock and the South Plains, as well as much of West Texas. Storms that develop today will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind, with isolated reports of 2″ hail and 75mph gusts possible.

Remember, a watch means severe weather is possible. Warnings are issued when severe weather is happening.

