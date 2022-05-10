Slaton seniors celebrate futures in school’s first ‘All-Signing Day’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In just a few weeks, high school seniors will cross the stage and embark on their next journey. In Slaton, more than half of the graduating seniors have committed to where that next step will begin. Monday, students signed letters of intent to go to college, trade school, or the military in the school district’s first ever All-Signing Day.

52 of the school’s 92 seniors signed a letter of intent to continue their education. High School Counselor Louisa Gonzales says more seniors know what they want to do, but haven’t decided where. She graduated from Slaton and watched some students choose not to continue their education. She’s encouraging today’s generation to do the opposite.

“It’s something I’m passionate about, especially being from here. I want to see your kids succeed and do something for themselves and get out of Slaton for a little bit, you know, even if it’s just down the street at [Texas] Tech or South plains College,” Gonzales said. “Our biggest group is from South Plains College and we’re super stoked about that because it’s a great transition for them.”

She wants students to prepare for their future, whether that means college, the military, trade school or employment. Senior Andre Trotty signed his letter of intent to go to Wayland Baptist University to study psychology and play football. He first realized he wanted to play after high school his junior year.

“I was a little scared, I didn’t have any recognition or anything, but I knew I wanted to continue to play because this is what I love to do,” Trotty said. “Just glad to see everyone around and everyone wanting to excel in life.”

Senior Ann Marie Kelly is going to San Antonio College to pursue a degree in mortuary studies.

“I’m nervous but I’m excited,” Kelly said. “It’s a service and it’s really important for families to feel important and connected to their lost one.”

Trent Wright is ready to be a Red Raider at Texas Tech, where he’ll study kinesiology. After that, he wants to go to Parker University for chiropractic school.

“It felt like a weight off my shoulders, I guess you could say that. I’ve actually intended to go there, and I feel like I’m ready to,” Wright said.

All high school students and parents were invited to the All-Signing Day. Wright’s mom, Ann Marie, was there to support her son.

“So proud of all these kids. So proud of all the hard work that they have done and glad they got to show everyone that they finished their high school career and that they’re going on to college,” she said.

Slaton highlighted three seniors signing up to serve their country and community. Tanner Myers signed his letter of intent for the United States Navy, Kaylee Creager is headed to the United States Army, and Sammy Ward plans on attending the Wolfforth Fire Academy.

Along with high schoolers and parents supporting in the stands, Slaton’s 8th graders were invited, so they could start thinking about a future career. The school plans to make All-Signing Day a yearly tradition.

