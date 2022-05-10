Local Listings
Storms may return, chances increased through the week

By John Robison
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe Thunderstorms will likely return to the South Plains Tuesday through Friday of this week. The greatest threat for storms will be Tuesday from the afternoon into early Wednesday and again in the evening.

For the rest of the week each afternoon could bring some isolated storms to the region, with a few of those severe.

The primary threats will be large hail, high winds, lightning and locally heavy rain.

As for the temperatures, they will remain in the 60s with daytime highs a little lower beginning tomorrow through Friday.

Winds will be gusty in the afternoons, especially in and near thunderstorms.

The fire danger will continue for areas that remain dry.

