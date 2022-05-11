52nd anniversary of deadly Lubbock tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 52nd anniversary of the F-5 tornado that struck Lubbock after nightfall in 1970. 26 people lost their lives and 1,500 others were injured.

The twister caused nearly $200 million in damages. 9,000 homes were either damaged or destroyed that night. The tornado touched down in southwest Lubbock and cut a path eight and a half miles long, finally lifting near the airport.

In remembrance of the disaster, the city built a memorial downtown at Ave. Q and Glenna Goodacre Blvd. The 20-foot walls represent the path of the tornado and tells the story of the victims and recovery efforts. The memorial was originally set to be dedicated on the 50th anniversary in 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The city recently installed 45 sirens spread across Lubbock. The alarm will be triggered any time severe weather is putting residents in danger.

