Blood donations critically needed during Trauma Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock blood bank is asking for your donations during a time of critical need.

Vitalant reports a single trauma patient can need 100 units of blood to stay alive. While Type O is the most used for emergencies and scheduled procedures, it is asking for all blood types and platelets.

In honor of Trauma Awareness Month, Vitalant is asking you to set an appointment and save lives.

Vitalant has blood drives scheduled across Lubbock through May 19.

Upcoming Blood Drives

Wednesday, May 11 - Second Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago from 3:30 - 6:45 PM

Friday, May 13 - Cooper High School,16302 Loop 493 from 8:30 - 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 14 - South Plains Mall, 6002 Slide Road from 11:30 - 4:00 PM

Tuesday, May 17 - Keller Williams Realty, 10210 Quaker Ave from 12:00 - 3:30 PM

Wednesday, May 18 - Lubbock County Courthouse, 904 Broadway St. from 1:00 - 4:00 PM

Thursday, May 19 - Stephen Joseph, 4302 Ironton from 12:30 - 5:00 PM

Appointments are encouraged. Please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) for the most updated information. Donors who give May 25 – June 2 are eligible to receive a special edition Vitalant T-shirt. Learn more at vitalant.org/MemorialDayGift.

