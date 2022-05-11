Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Pedestrian and driver injured in crash at 82nd and Akron
- The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital
- The cause of the crash is under investigation
- Read more here: TRAFFIC: 82nd St and Boston Ave, serious injuries reported after vehicle struck pedestrian
Bart Reagor begins 14-year sentence
- He reported to the low security federal prison Tuesday in Oakdale, Louisiana
- Reagor will remain in prison will he appeals his sentence
- Details here: Bart Reagor reports to federal prison
April consumer price index report to be released today
- The report is expected to show a slowdown in inflation after seven months of increases
- President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday on inflation
- Read more: US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high
