Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Pedestrian and driver injured in crash at 82nd and Akron

The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital

The cause of the crash is under investigation

Bart Reagor begins 14-year sentence

He reported to the low security federal prison Tuesday in Oakdale, Louisiana

Reagor will remain in prison will he appeals his sentence

April consumer price index report to be released today

The report is expected to show a slowdown in inflation after seven months of increases

President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday on inflation

