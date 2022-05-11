FREE Medical Services for Women in Need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a free Women’s Health Day Clinic this Saturday, courtesy of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and the School of Medicine because they believe prevention is good medicine.

Dr. Fiona Prabhu, Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine, says, “The breast cancers, cervical cancers are some of the highest risk cancers in women across the United States. And these are something that we can catch at a very early stage so we don’t have to treat major complications of things have gone on too long.”

That is just part of a long list of medical services that will be provided in this bi-annual clinic on Saturday.

Along with breast and pelvic exams, there will be pap smears, mammogram sign-ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals, STI checks for sexually transmitted infection, human papillomavirus or HPV vaccinations and general health exams.

This free clinic is dedicated entirely to women who are in need of medical screening without the insurance to get it.

Dr. Prabhu is also the co-medical director of the Impact Clinic, where this free clinic is scheduled Saturday. She says, “We only take patients who have no form of insurance whatsoever and over age 18, under age 65, because people under those in those other age groups have funding of different kinds available. And pretty much just bring a general ID.”

The Free Women’s Health Day Clinic is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lubbock Impact.

You’ll find it at 2707 34th street, near the corner of 34th and Boston.

But space is limited so you need to make a reservation.

Call (806) 319-5291. Dr. Prabhu says even if it fills up, you can leave you name to be on standby in case of a cancellation or no-show.

