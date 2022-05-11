KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maggie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maggie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff says she is super sweet and goofy. She likes to be outside to play. She gets along well with other dogs. Maggie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today. You can take her on a doggy date to see if she’s a good fit for you!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

