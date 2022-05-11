Local Listings
Midland Christian employees no-billed by grand jury

Picture of Midland Christian
Picture of Midland Christian(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The five Midland Christian employees arrested in February have been no-billed by a grand jury according to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, who spoke with prosecutors in the case.

They were arrested for failure to report abuse or neglect. A no-bill means that the grand jury did not find sufficient evidence to prosecute the teachers and administrators at this time. They are dismissed unless new evidence is presented.

The arrests included Superintendent Jared Lee, Principal of the Secondary School Dana Ellis, Vice Principal of the Secondary School Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Greg McClendon, and head baseball coach Barry Russell.

The court documents at the time reported the coaches and administrators knew about a sexual assault and failed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

