Rotary Club of Lubbock to commemorate Centennial bench at Huneke Park honoring local heroes from the pandemic

The Rotary Club of Lubbock will dedicate a granite bench at the Veterans War Memorial at Huneke...
The Rotary Club of Lubbock will dedicate a granite bench at the Veterans War Memorial at Huneke Park at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, commemorating the club’s recent centennial and honoring all healthcare and front-line people who helped Lubbock during the COVID pandemic.(Rotary Club of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Provided by Rotary Club of Lubbock

The Rotary Club of Lubbock will dedicate a granite bench at the Veterans War Memorial at Huneke Park at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, commemorating the club’s recent centennial and honoring all healthcare and front-line people who helped Lubbock during the COVID pandemic.

“When we were looking for something that would still be here in 2121 – a century after our centennial – and tell the story of our club’s first 100 years, we realized a granite bench should hold up over time,” said Rotary Past-President Ben Lock, who led the bench project.

The club’s plans to celebrate its centennial were pushed back to this year due to the pandemic.

The project started during the Rotary year under Past-President Joe Puckett, who explained why the club decided to honor those who gave so much during the pandemic.

“During our club’s first 100 years we’ve focused on ‘Service Above Self’ to our community. During our centennial year, our community’s healthcare and other frontline workers showed us all how to put ‘Service Above Self’ into practice as they gave countless hours at great risk to themselves,” said Puckett.

Members of the healthcare community, city officials, police and fire departments and local school districts will all be represented at the ceremony.

The bench sits at the head of the walkway to the Rotary Meditation Circle, honoring the brave men and women of our Armed Forces that was donated by the club in 2005 to honor Rotary International’s centennial.

