Severe storms possible again late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has some similarities to yesterdays, but also some differences. Thunderstorms, however, are likely in the KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and evening. But with some differences compared to yesterday.

The similarities include a moist air-mass, a dryline, and a very warm to hot afternoon.

The differences include less of an eastward push of the dryline, less heat, and the lack of the upper-level support that was present late yesterday.

Still, thunderstorms are expected to develop near the state line along the dryline late this afternoon. A few of these storms may become severe. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) places the western third of the KCBD viewing area at a slight risk of severe storms.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop near the state line along the dryline late this afternoon. A few of these storms may become severe. (KCBD First Alert)

The Slight Risk (yellow) category indicates the ingredients are or will be present for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Typically, coverage is spotty and storms are short-lived. While not expected, an isolated tornado or two is possible.

There is a low potential for these storms in the west to hold together long enough to drift into the central KCBD viewing area. If they do, a storm may make it to the vicinity of Lubbock mid- to late evening. At that time storms may be marginally severe.

The Marginal Risk (dark green) category indicates isolated severe storms are possible. Storms in this area may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, hail up to about one inch in diameter. The tornado threat typically is low.

Today otherwise will be partly cloudy, overall, quite breezy, and very warm to hot. And humid. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the far east.

Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Lows will range from near 60 degrees in the northwest to near 70 degrees in the southeast.

Storm chances will be slim Thursday and Friday. Late both days, however, there may be isolated storms over the eastern KCBD viewing area.

Dry weather returns for the weekend. Days will be sunny, breezy, and hot. Temperatures will peak in the 90s. Nights will be fair to mostly fair and warm to just slightly cool with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Estimated rainfall totals via Doppler Radar. Amounts of 1 to 2 inches are indicated in the green band from near Hobbs to near Childress. Rainfall reports in the accompanying post. (KCBD First Alert)

