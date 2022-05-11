Local Listings
South Lubbock residents evacuated after cut gas line

Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South...
Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South Loop and Ave. W.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South Loop and Ave. U.

Crews responded to the gas leak on the north side of the loop late Wednesday morning and began evacuations just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

