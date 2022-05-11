South Lubbock residents evacuated after cut gas line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South Loop and Ave. U.

Crews responded to the gas leak on the north side of the loop late Wednesday morning and began evacuations just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

