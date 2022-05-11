Therapy dogs brought in to help students, staff at Belton High after fatal stabbing

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A week after the fatal stabbing inside Belton High School and local organizations are partnering to offer therapy dogs as students and staff return to school to finish out the school year.

Bella’s Buddies and Alpha Leader K9 brought in about a dozen dogs to the high school both last week for staff and this week as students return.

“These dogs are able to do something that we as humans can’t provide and where words fail, the dogs are there to lend that support,” Therapy dog owner, Raeann Flor said.

“You can tell when we entered everyone was sad but as soon as they saw the dogs they’re smiling, relaxing, just realizing its ok not to be ok,” Edith Morris co-owner of Alpha Leader K9 in Temple added.

This is the first time Alpha Leader brought the dogs they train to become therapy dogs together to offer support to the community after a trauma.

They say the experience has been rewarding, watching the dogs help students and staff at Belton High get through their day.

“They can relax open up and talk, not verbal communication but more emotional with the dogs,” Morris said.

The group trains dogs in several capacities including to become therapy dogs for situations like these.

“How willing the dogs are to just go up to complete strangers and let them throw themselves all over them is a really big part of the training,” Adrianna Torres, co-owner of Alpha Leader K9 explained.

Their group of dogs worked with Bella’s Buddies from Buffalo to support the school.

