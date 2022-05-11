Local Listings
TRAFFIC: 82nd St and Boston Ave, serious injuries reported after vehicle struck pedestrian

Emergency crews are redirecting traffic after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a...
Emergency crews are redirecting traffic after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on 82nd Street, near Boston Avenue.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews redirected traffic for a short time after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on 82nd Street, near Boston Avenue.

According to LPD, the crash was reported around 9:18, Tuesday evening. One person was transported with serious injuries, another was reported with moderate injuries. Police say both were transported to area hospitals.

Additional units were dispatched to direct traffic as crews responded to the scene.

Police reported late Tuesday evening, Eastbound traffic on 82nd Street is currently closed, and westbound traffic is limited. Traffic on Boston Avenue is limited at the intersection at 82nd Street.

Drivers are asked to please avoid the area, and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadways.

