1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been killed and seven other people were injured on Tuesday evening when A 2013 Ford Explorer collided with the trailer of a Peterbilt truck in Lynn County, just a little southeast of O’Donnell.

The crash happened at US 87 and Ninth Street around 6:15 p.m.

DPS tells us the Peterbilt was stopped at the yield sign in the crossover on US 87 at the intersection with Ninth Street to turn south on US 87. The trailer being towed by the Peterbilt was stopped facing northwest, partially in the northbound lanes of US 87.

The Explorer was traveling north on US 87, approaching the same intersection in the outside lane. The Explorer collided with the right rear portion of the semi-trailer on US 87. The collision caused the Explorer to spin toward the east barrow ditch, where it rolled and came to rest on its top facing southeast in the east barrow ditch.

A passenger in the Explorer, 36-year-old Margarito Martinez Flores, was killed at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Fernando Ponce Martinez of Caruthers, California, and 33-year-old Antonio Adomino Cueva suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Three other passengers, 45-year-old Juan Guzman, 21-year-old Heraminia Ortiz, and a 16-year-old male were also taken to UMC.

31-year-old Raul Gervacio Flores and a 17-year-old female were taken to Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa.

The driver of the Peterbilt was treated and released at the scene.

