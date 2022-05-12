Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
Emergency crews are redirecting traffic after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle at 82nd and Boston
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell
Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South...
South Lubbock residents evacuated after cut gas line
Carl Tepper
Defamation lawsuit filed against Carl Tepper, Texas House Dist. 84 candidate

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about 12 to 14 degrees...
Fewer storms, more heat
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden co-hosts 2nd global COVID summit as US nears 1M deaths
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
US producer prices surge 11% in April on higher food costs