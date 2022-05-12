Local Listings
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia

Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what authorities called Operation Tulia Takedown.(WILX)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what authorities called Operation Tulia Takedown.

Two additional people who were already in state custody have also been charged federally.

During the bust, agents and officers reported seizing five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 1.4 pounds of meth, 2.6 pounds of marijuana and 93 Xanax pills.

The 10 people were charged in an eight count indictment unsealed today, including:

  • Manuel Socorro Urenda, aka “Bossman,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jamie Catina Haddock, aka “Jamie Hurt,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Gilbert Lee Basaldua, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Santiago James Carrasco (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Rojelio “Roy” Reyes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Gabriel Trevino, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Raul Mancha Montoya, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Lydia Delgado Hawthorne, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jim Bob Been, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Cayetano Vela Medrano (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

If convicted, Urenda and Haddock face up to life in prison. the other eight people face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Amarillo Police Department, the Tulia Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

