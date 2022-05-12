90s are here to stay...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little to no rain chances the next week with a return of the heat and dry conditions.

A mild night overnight despite a cold front pushing through the viewing area. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies and breezy winds. Winds will switch to the north as the front passes.

Unfortunately, it is going to be a weak cold front. Temperatures tomorrow will still top out in the 90s, but a bit cooler than today. Winds will be on the lighter side mainly from the north around 10 mph. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with clear skies on tap.

We do have a very slim chance for an isolated shower/storm to form off the Caprock along a dry line Friday afternoon/evening. There is enough juice in the atmosphere that these storms could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds of concern, but most of the area will remain dry without any activity.

Dry heading into the weekend with high temperatures back in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Light winds for the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Again, not much change in the temperature trend for the next week. Highs in the 90s, overnight lows in the 60s. Sunny skies with breezy winds returning Monday and a very slim chance for an afternoon shower Monday.

