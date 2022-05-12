Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and guiding it into a gas station. (BOYNTON BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Authorities are hoping to identify and honor several people that sprang into action to help a driver that was suffering a medical emergency.

It happened May 5 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection.

Together they were able to get into the car and pull it to safety at a nearby gas station, where the driver received medical attention.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released the video in the hopes of identifying all the strangers that aided the woman. They hope to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.

Police posted an update to Twitter on Wednesday night, saying they have been in touch with several people seen in the video.

The driver later spoke about what happened. She said she felt dizzy and tried to pull over to a gas station but started to convulse before hitting a curb. She didn’t wake up until the next day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
Emergency crews are redirecting traffic after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle at 82nd and Boston
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell
Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South...
South Lubbock residents evacuated after cut gas line
Carl Tepper
Defamation lawsuit filed against Carl Tepper, Texas House Dist. 84 candidate

Latest News

Lubbock police
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock police provide update on recent case
North Korea state media is reporting its first-ever COVID case.
North Korea identifies first COVID-19 case
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Texas Tech NASA Einstein Fellow helps capture 1st image of Milky Way’s black hole