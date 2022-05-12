Local Listings
CDC confirms chemicals in wells around Reese Center

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
REESE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The CDC has confirmed there are above average levels of chemicals in some water wells in West Lubbock.

This is the final assessment regarding the area around the Reese Center, formerly an air force base.

These chemicals, called PFAS, were used in firefighting foam.

Now, those chemicals have seeped into the ground, and are contaminating some wells.

If the air force is providing bottled water or water filtration systems to anyone in that area, the CDC recommends continuing that.

The agency will hold a virtual information session later this month, 6 p.m. on May 25. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/LubbockEAMtg

RELATED LINK: CDC and ATSDR Release PFAS Exposure Assessment Report for the Lubbock County, TX Site

