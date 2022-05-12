CDC confirms chemicals in wells around Reese Center

REESE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The CDC has confirmed there are above average levels of chemicals in some water wells in West Lubbock.

This is the final assessment regarding the area around the Reese Center, formerly an air force base.

These chemicals, called PFAS, were used in firefighting foam.

Now, those chemicals have seeped into the ground, and are contaminating some wells.

If the air force is providing bottled water or water filtration systems to anyone in that area, the CDC recommends continuing that.

The agency will hold a virtual information session later this month, 6 p.m. on May 25. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/LubbockEAMtg

