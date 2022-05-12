Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: May. 12, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Motorcyclist killed in crash East of Idalou
- A motorcyclist died after a wreck on Highway 62, near Idalou
- DPS troopers say James Mendoza lost control of his bike, veered into the median and hit a cable barrier
- More: Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
Abortion rights vote
- A bill that would have codified abortion rights into law failed in the Senate
- It did not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster
- Read more here: Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
U.S. tops 1 million COVID-19 deaths
- New report by Reuters says the U.S. has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths
- 6.7 million have died worldwide, but the WHO says the true death toll is much higher
- More here: Biden co-hosts 2nd global COVID summit as US nears 1M deaths
