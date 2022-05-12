Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist killed in crash East of Idalou

A motorcyclist died after a wreck on Highway 62, near Idalou

DPS troopers say James Mendoza lost control of his bike, veered into the median and hit a cable barrier

Abortion rights vote

A bill that would have codified abortion rights into law failed in the Senate

It did not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster

U.S. tops 1 million COVID-19 deaths

New report by Reuters says the U.S. has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths

6.7 million have died worldwide, but the WHO says the true death toll is much higher

