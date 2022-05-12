De-Stress Fest happening at Maggie Trejo Supercenter May 19
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Health Department, Prevention Resource Center Region 1, Hub City Outreach Center and the H.E.A.R.D. Coalition are hosting De-Stress Fest at Maggie Trejo Supercenter (Rodgers Park) on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Kids can come out and enjoy food and activities geared towards handling stress in a healthy way.
There’ll be FREE food, ice cream, yoga, a video game truck and several other activities to help youth cope with stress.
Some of our vendors include:
- J’s Creamery
- Amerigroup
- Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
- Lubbock ISD Social Work Department
- Tru Fit Athletic Clubs
- E-Sports
If you’re interested in being a vendor at De-Stress Fest, please fill out an application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2GTYJTR>
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.