Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

De-Stress Fest happening at Maggie Trejo Supercenter May 19

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Health Department, Prevention Resource Center Region 1, Hub City Outreach Center and the H.E.A.R.D. Coalition are hosting De-Stress Fest at Maggie Trejo Supercenter (Rodgers Park) on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Kids can come out and enjoy food and activities geared towards handling stress in a healthy way.

There’ll be FREE food, ice cream, yoga, a video game truck and several other activities to help youth cope with stress.

De-Stress Fest happening at Maggie Trejo Supercenter May 19
De-Stress Fest happening at Maggie Trejo Supercenter May 19(City of Lubbock)

Some of our vendors include:

  • J’s Creamery
  • Amerigroup
  • Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lubbock ISD Social Work Department
  • Tru Fit Athletic Clubs
  • E-Sports

If you’re interested in being a vendor at De-Stress Fest, please fill out an application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2GTYJTR>

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell
Emergency crews are redirecting traffic after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle at 82nd and Boston
Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South...
South Lubbock residents evacuated after cut gas line
Carl Tepper
Defamation lawsuit filed against Carl Tepper, Texas House Dist. 84 candidate

Latest News

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the expansion of the...
Free clinic offered for Women’s Health Day
Vitalant Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Blood donations critically needed during Trauma Awareness Month
The Rotary Club of Lubbock will dedicate a granite bench at the Veterans War Memorial at Huneke...
Rotary Club of Lubbock to commemorate Centennial bench at Huneke Park honoring local heroes from the pandemic
South Plains Food Bank ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns May 14th
South Plains Food Bank ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns May 14th