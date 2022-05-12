LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Health Department, Prevention Resource Center Region 1, Hub City Outreach Center and the H.E.A.R.D. Coalition are hosting De-Stress Fest at Maggie Trejo Supercenter (Rodgers Park) on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Kids can come out and enjoy food and activities geared towards handling stress in a healthy way.

There’ll be FREE food, ice cream, yoga, a video game truck and several other activities to help youth cope with stress.

De-Stress Fest happening at Maggie Trejo Supercenter May 19 (City of Lubbock)

Some of our vendors include:

J’s Creamery

Amerigroup

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock ISD Social Work Department

Tru Fit Athletic Clubs

E-Sports

If you’re interested in being a vendor at De-Stress Fest, please fill out an application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2GTYJTR>

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.