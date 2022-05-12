Local Listings
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead

Wilmalea P. Rosen
Wilmalea P. Rosen(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The body of a missing 65-year-old woman has been found. This is according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, 2022, A dead woman was found and sent to Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. On May 11, 2022, the body was identified as 65-year-old Wilmalea P. Rosen. The cause of death is still pending. Next of kin has been notified. No foul play is suspected. This case is an ongoing investigation.

According to the ECSO’s Facebook page, a welfare check was requested for Rosen on April 22 after last being seen in February.

