Fewer storms, more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains weather returns to a familiar pattern. Little to no chance of rain and temperatures well above average for the time of year.

Mostly sunny and gusty this Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 80s by late morning. Winds will remain gusty, generally southerly from 15 to 25 mph. With occasional gusts near 30 mph.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about 12 to 14 degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 90s, about 12 to 14 degrees above average for the date. The southwesterly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts around 25 mph.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening over the eastern KCBD viewing area. Mainly the far eastern KCBD viewing area. Some locations that may experience a thunderstorm include Snyder, Gail, Jayton, Spur, Guthrie, Roaring Springs, Matador, Paducah, Turkey, and Childress.

Tonight will be mostly fair.

A weak cold front will move from northeast to southwest through the viewing area early tomorrow. This will shift our wind to the north and then northeast. It will bring only slight cooling. Highs tomorrow will be about four to five degrees lower than today under a mostly sunny sky.

A few thunderstorms again are possible Friday afternoon and evening over the far eastern KCBD viewing area. Mainly the far southeastern viewing area. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s in the northwest, low to mid-90s around Lubbock, and upper 90s in the southeast.

Dry and hot weather for the weekend.

Saturday otherwise will be sunny. Winds will generally be light (from about 5 to 15 mph). Highs will range from the low 90s northwest to just above 100° east.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.