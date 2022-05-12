Free clinic offered for Women’s Health Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St.

The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women including well-woman exams, breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap smears, mammogram sign ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals, STI checks, general health exams and HPV vaccinations.

The Free Clinic is a non-billing clinic developed by the TTUHSC School of Medicine.

“This Women’s Health Day clinic is an opportunity for those who cannot afford services to come see a physician,” Farooqi said. “This is a day specifically devoted to women, and women are guaranteed to have physician specialists available for gynecological, breast or other women’s health issues.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of every four deaths is due to cancer, making it the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and for every 100,000 women, eight new cervical cancer cases were reported.

Regular screening tests can detect breast and cervical cancers early, when treatment is most effective. Anna Farooqi, The Free Clinic women’s health coordinator, said the key to keeping women healthy is prevention.

“At The Free Clinic, we see a lot of women in need of Pap smears and other women’s health exams,” Farooqi said. “Regular health exams and screenings can detect problems before symptoms appear, which can increase a woman’s chances of successful treatment.”

Appointments must be made by phone. For more information and to make an appointment, call (806) 319-5291.

