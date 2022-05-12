KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Osiris

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Osiris, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a pit mix with a calm demeanor.

Osiris gets along well with other dogs and likes to play outside, but she doesn’t like to roughhouse. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today. You can take Osiris on a doggy date to see if she’s a good fit for you!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

