TDCJ identifies escaped inmate, manhunt continues in Leon County

Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is considered armed and dangerous
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One inmate has escaped after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus and wrecked it about two miles west of Centerville.

TDCJ says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, assaulted a correctional officer on the transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a call came in around 1:20 p.m. that a TDCJ bus crashed between US 45 and FM 39. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are currently searching for the inmate who fled in the area around Highway 7 in Leon County.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46 year old Gonzalo...

Posted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Lopez is wearing TDCJ-issued white clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roadway between US 45 and FM 39 is shut down, according to DPS. A shelter-in-place alert has been issued for the Centerville area, residents are asked to report anything suspicious.

Centerville ISD is on lockdown at this time, but officials do not believe they are in any danger. School is expected to release on schedule.

🚨 Alert 🚨 Update: Leon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a TDCJ Inmate who stole a TDC Bus and wrecked...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 12, 2022

