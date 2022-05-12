TDCJ identifies escaped inmate, manhunt continues in Leon County

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One inmate has escaped after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus and wrecked it about two miles west of Centerville.

TDCJ says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, assaulted a correctional officer on the transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a call came in around 1:20 p.m. that a TDCJ bus crashed between US 45 and FM 39. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are currently searching for the inmate who fled in the area around Highway 7 in Leon County.

Lopez is wearing TDCJ-issued white clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roadway between US 45 and FM 39 is shut down, according to DPS. A shelter-in-place alert has been issued for the Centerville area, residents are asked to report anything suspicious.

🔴BREAKING NEWS: Inmate steals TDCJ bus in Leon County, TX and flees into the woods along Highway 7 near Centerville. Local schools are on lockdown.



📸: This is exclusive video to the @KBTXNews newsroom showing the inmate running away.



📲MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/08WyVSsJGp pic.twitter.com/SpAbRN1MSc — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 12, 2022

Centerville ISD is on lockdown at this time, but officials do not believe they are in any danger. School is expected to release on schedule.

