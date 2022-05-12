Local Listings
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle rider has been killed in a collision on US 62 near CR 3600, about three miles east of Idalou.

The accident happened at 6:10 p.m.

DPS says 44-year-old Christopher James Mendoza was headed east on US 62, riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, in the right lane, passing a truck tractor semi-trailer that was in the left lane. After passing the truck, the motorcycle failed to stay in a single lane and veered left, where it entered the center median and struck the cable barrier.

The rider and the motorcycle “continued east along the cable barrier before coming to rest in the median.”

DPS says Mendoza was not wearing a helmet.

