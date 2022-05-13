Local Listings
10-year-old seriously injured, hit by truck near 37th & Nashville

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of 37th Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the pickup truck was traveling westbound on 37th Street and struck the juvenile in the street.

The child was taken to Covenant Medical Center.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

