Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfires
Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfires(Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire.

Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there.

With a heavy heart, we report that Camp Monakiwa has been destroyed by the fire. Most of what we know as camp, is gone....

Posted by Camp Monakiwa Alumni on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close to 300,000 acres and is still only 30% contained. Meanwhile, the Cerro Pelado Fire near Albuquerque has ripped through close to 44,000 acres with only 19% containment.

Alumni of Camp Monakiwa has set up a fundraising page to help with cleanup and rebuilding efforts. Donations can be made on its website at https://panhandleplainscampfire.square.site/

Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you believe Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona had contact with your child, contact the LPD Special...
Police Report: Mother punches man in face during attempted kidnapping of her child
Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block...
10-year-old seriously injured, hit by truck near 37th & Nashville
Source: KCBD Video
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 47, escaped from a prison bus near the town of Centerville, Texas, on Thursday.
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Shots fired at inmate during his escape in Leon County, search continues
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is raising the idea of Texas mounting a renewed challenge over a 1982...
Texas law prohibiting social media companies from banning users over their viewpoints reinstated by appeals court