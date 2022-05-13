Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire.

Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there.

With a heavy heart, we report that Camp Monakiwa has been destroyed by the fire. Most of what we know as camp, is gone.... Posted by Camp Monakiwa Alumni on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close to 300,000 acres and is still only 30% contained. Meanwhile, the Cerro Pelado Fire near Albuquerque has ripped through close to 44,000 acres with only 19% containment.

Alumni of Camp Monakiwa has set up a fundraising page to help with cleanup and rebuilding efforts. Donations can be made on its website at https://panhandleplainscampfire.square.site/

Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information.

