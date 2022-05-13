Local Listings
Carport fire spreads to neighboring home in 2500 block of University

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters managed to put out a structure fire that started under a carport and briefly spread to a neighboring home on Thursday.

The call came in around 7 p.m. from the 2500 block of University.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says the fire started under the carport and spread into the wall and attic of the home, causing damage to the interior before spreading to the exterior wall of a neighboring home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire on both structures.

A vehicle was also damaged from the heat, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

