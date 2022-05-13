Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City council proposes land for veterans’ cemetery in Lubbock

First step in building cemetery
The city council unanimously agreed to set aside this land for a proposed veterans' cemetery in...
The city council unanimously agreed to set aside this land for a proposed veterans' cemetery in Lubbock.(Lubbock City Council)
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city council unanimously agreed to set aside land for a proposed veterans’ cemetery.

This land is the first step in an application that will require the state’s support to build the cemetery. It is located on 50th street neat the East Loop.

Post commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Benny Guerrero, says building this cemetery will keep these soldiers in everyone’s mind.

“We fear that the sacrifice will be forgotten, a veterans’ cemetery will prevent that from happening,” Guerrero said.

Lubbock is home to 25,000 veterans and areas surrounding the Hub City are home to close to 100,000. Right now, with the closest cemetery being in Abilene, they are having to travel more than 100 miles.

“We have to travel to Abilene or Dallas or San Antonio to get buried in a veterans’ cemetery, that’s not fair,” Guerrero said.

A local cemetery would also take extra stress of families. Making it easier to travel to bury their loved one or visit their gravesite.

“You’re mourning the loss and you’re going through so much uncertainty and for you to have to drive four to eight hours to bury a loved one in a cemetery, it’s uncalled for,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said, after 9/11, the Texas legislature approved building seven state veterans’ cemeteries but there are still only four.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you believe Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona had contact with your child, contact the LPD Special...
Police Report: Mother punches man in face during attempted kidnapping of her child
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Maria Rodriguez, 20, is accused of stabbing Luis Martinez.
Woman arrested after stabbing man at Lubbock apartment complex
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia

Latest News

Texans asked to conserve power ahead of hot weekend after 6 facilities go offline
Local nonprofits can apply to City for ARPA funds starting Monday, May 16
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
Sgt. Josh Bartlett to be honored at National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial
Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block...
Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian