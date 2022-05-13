Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills

Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance...
Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance to crack down on puppy mills.(JACLOU-DL from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas City Council passed an ordinance to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores.

Animal welfare organizations proposed the Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance in December 2020. Advocates for the measure said they supported it to help end such sales at pet stores.

The ordinance also encourages stores to work with animal rescues and shelters to offer pets for adoption, according to supporters.

“Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas,” said Stacy Sutton Kerby, with the Texas Humane Legislation Network.

Organizers with the network said Dallas joins Austin, College Station, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and other Texas cities that have passed a similar ordinance.

“This ordinance will support dozens of local humane pet stores in Dallas that do not sell puppies but rather adopt puppies who desperately need loving families,” said Karen Froehlich, with the SPCA of Texas.

The city reports the ordinance will take effect in November.

“We’re proud to see that the city of Dallas is once again putting the interests of dogs and cats first,” said Ed Jamison, with Operation Kindness.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you believe Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona had contact with your child, contact the LPD Special...
Police Report: Mother punches man in face during attempted kidnapping of her child
Source: KCBD Video
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell
Emergency crews are redirecting traffic after Lubbock Police say a pedestrian was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle at 82nd and Boston
Residents in South Lubbock have been evacuated after a cut gas line was reported near the South...
South Lubbock residents evacuated after cut gas line

Latest News

A bone excavated at the Lubbock Lake Landmark.
Rhino among animals excavated at Lubbock Lake Landmark for preservation within Texas Tech Museum
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank
Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block...
10-year-old seriously injured, hit by truck near 37th & Nashville
Firefighters managed to put out a structure fire that started under a carport and briefly...
Carport fire spreads to neighboring home in 2500 block of University