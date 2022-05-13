Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman arrested after stabbing at Lubbock apartment complex

A male victim was taken to UMC with moderate injuries

The incident remains under investigation

More here: One arrested after man stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex

Child hit by pickup truck

A child is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday night near 37th and Nashville

Police say the child was hit while crossing the street

More here: 10-year-old seriously injured, hit by truck near 37th & Nashville

Russia objects to Finland joining NATO

Russia says it will take retaliatory measures after Finland announced it will join NATO

Sweden is also expected to join the alliance

Details here: Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

