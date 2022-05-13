Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Woman arrested after stabbing at Lubbock apartment complex
- A male victim was taken to UMC with moderate injuries
- The incident remains under investigation
- More here: One arrested after man stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex
Child hit by pickup truck
- A child is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday night near 37th and Nashville
- Police say the child was hit while crossing the street
- More here: 10-year-old seriously injured, hit by truck near 37th & Nashville
Russia objects to Finland joining NATO
- Russia says it will take retaliatory measures after Finland announced it will join NATO
- Sweden is also expected to join the alliance
- Details here: Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO
