Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman arrested after stabbing at Lubbock apartment complex

Child hit by pickup truck

Russia objects to Finland joining NATO

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you believe Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona had contact with your child, contact the LPD Special...
Police Report: Mother punches man in face during attempted kidnapping of her child
Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block...
10-year-old seriously injured, hit by truck near 37th & Nashville
Source: KCBD Video
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with barrier east of Idalou
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after Tuesday night wreck near O’Donnell

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - 05/13/22
Daybreak Today - Friday, May 13
Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing at a Lubbock apartment complex late Thursday...
One arrested after man stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Shots fired at inmate during his escape in Leon County, search continues
A bone excavated at the Lubbock Lake Landmark.
Rhino among animals excavated at Lubbock Lake Landmark for preservation within Texas Tech Museum