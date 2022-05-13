Local Listings
A hot and smoky South Plains

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Through the weekend local weather will be in line with a La Nina weather pattern. It will keep the area hot with very slim storm chances. However, following a cold front – yes, a cold front – wildfire smoke is showing up in our sky. Here’s a look at the heat and limited rain chances ahead.

The cold front moved through the KCBD viewing area early this morning. It will bring very little cooling. In fact, this afternoon will still be hot. Just not as hot as yesterday.

This afternoon mostly sunny, slight breeze, and hot. Though not quite as hot as Thursday.
This afternoon mostly sunny, slight breeze, and hot. Though not quite as hot as Thursday.(KCBD First Alert)

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny. The breeze will be light. Highs will be about five degrees lower than yesterday, but still about ten degrees above the average for the date.

There is a slight chance of storms over the far southeastern KCBD viewing area, mainly around the Snyder area.

Clear tonight with a light wind. It will become a little cool late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will range from the low 90s in the northwest to near, perhaps just above, 100 degrees in the east. A welcome light wind is expected.

A slight chance of storms returns late tomorrow over the eastern viewing area. If storms form, they are expected to be isolated but possible strong.

Hotter days on the way. Temperatures will peak around 100°, give or take a few degrees, from...
Hotter days on the way. Temperatures will peak around 100°, give or take a few degrees, from this weekend through most of next week.(KCBD First Alert)

Sunday will be mostly sunny and the afternoon hotter. Highs will range from the mid-90s northwest to around 105 degrees southeast.

Summer-like heat will continue through most of next week. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak around 100, give or take a few degrees, each day. At this time, the only potential rain day is Tuesday. That chance, however, is slim. Another way to look at that rain chance... rain is unlikely.

Smoky Sky

The morning cold front brought a change in wind direction. The wind, from the northwest and then north, brought and is bringing smoke from wildfires in northern New Mexico to our sky. The smoke adds extra color to our sunrise and sunset skies. It also may make a deep blue sky look washed out, or hazy, or even grey.

Smoke from wildfires in northern New Mexico will make our blue sky appear washed out. However,...
Smoke from wildfires in northern New Mexico will make our blue sky appear washed out. However, it also will make this evening's sunset colors more vibrant.(KCBD First Alert)

The effects should wane over the next several days as winds return to a more westerly and southerly direction.

