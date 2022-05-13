Local Listings
Hot upcoming weekend expected to carry over

Sunny skies through the weekend extending into next week with some clouds and moisture early in...
Sunny skies through the weekend extending into next week with some clouds and moisture early in the week.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot summer-like temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

High pressure will keep it hot on the South Plains through the middle of next week. In fact, a chance for some afternoon high afternoon temps over the next 5 or so days.

Sunny skies through the weekend extending into next week with some clouds and moisture early in the week.

As for any rain chances, maybe a few showers/storms in the northeast South Plains Saturday afternoon and maybe Monday. However, the chances are low and it will be isolated showers/storms, if any at all.

I expect the daytime highs to average around 95-100 degrees tomorrow through Tuesday and that compares to the average high of 83 degrees at this point in May.

So, if you’re out and about this weekend remember these heat safety tips:

Drink plenty of fluids, preferable water, replenish the electrolytes

Take breaks from the sun/heat under a shade tree, or in air conditioning

Wear hat and light weight clothing.

Don’t leave anyone or any electronic equipment in unattended vehicle.

