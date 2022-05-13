Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brownie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brownie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull.

Brownie is super sweet and goofy. He likes to play outside with dogs but loves human attention. It would be best if he’s the only dog in your home at first. Brownie is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Osiris.

